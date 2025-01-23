Why did WWE get into a partnership with TNA? Potential reason explored

One of the most talked about happenings in the wrestling world lately is WWE's partnership with TNA, which was only reinforced a few days ago. Interestingly, this decision may be linked to AEW as well.

TNA talents began appearing on WWE television in 2024 and vice versa. On January 16, it was officially announced that both companies entered a multi-year partnership that will allow the stars of each other's brands to appear in the opposite promotion. Interestingly, Dave Meltzer believes that this may be the Stamford-based promotion's way of blocking AEW from different networks.

According to Dave Meltzer via the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the key reason for all of it is so that TNA can be on the television outlets WWE will leave for in a few months due to their Netflix deal. Meltzer used the Stamford-based promotion's wide audience in India, saying that if Total Nonstop Action occupies those outlets, AEW won't land a deal with them.

Dave added that many people close to the partnership deal think the Stamford-based promotion will end up "owning" the Nashville-based promotion. He also claimed it might go down with a disaster since every company World Wrestling Entertainment partners with ends up "worse off."

What major WWE dream match did the TNA Champion pitch following the partnership announcement?

The partnership of both companies was in full effect at TNA Genesis where several superstars and even a Hall of Famer appeared to participate in the action and build up future feuds. From the looks of it, Joe Hendry is also eyeing his own major crossover moment.

While on Busted Open Radio, the TNA World Champion challenged John Cena to a singles match. He stated that what kind of champion would he be if he didn't call out The Cenation Leader, as it's his job as a champion to bring as much attention as possible to Total Nonstop Action.

The TNA World Champion also got personal and said that he had a lot of respect for John, recalling the moment when the 16-time World Champion took the time to talk to him when he was 15 via his friend's phone during a meet and greet. Hendry is even willing to put his title on the line.

It will be interesting to see what else will happen during WWE and TNA's partnership in the following months.

