TNA Genesis was the first major show after it was announced that Total Nonstop Action had signed a multi-year partnership with WWE NXT. This alliance was strongly felt at the aforementioned show, which featured several superstar appearances.

In the past year, WWE has featured many TNA stars on their brand, mainly on NXT. While many thought this partnership had ended, it was announced on January 16 that they had reached a multi-year agreement that allowed stars of both promotions to appear on each other's show. At Genesis, fans were treated not just to appearances from Total Nonstop Action stars, but also by those from the NXT brand.

For this list, we will look at the WWE Superstars that appeared at TNA Genesis.

#6. JBL visited TNA Genesis before making his WWE return

The main event of Genesis featured a TNA World Championship match between Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry. When both men were down, Frankie Kazarian attempted to cash in his Call Your Shot attempt, which would grant him an immediate title match anywhere against whoever.

However, before Kaz could get the job done, JBL appeared from the crowd and delivered a Clothesline from Hell. To seal the deal, he also punched Ryan Nemeth before exiting from the crowd again. Wrestling fans won't see the last of the WWE Hall of Famer as he is set to return on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW as well.

#5. Arianna Grace opened the show

Arianna Grace has also become one of the stars closely involved in NXT and TNA's partnership as the "liaison." To ensure wrestling fans remember her role, she appeared right at the beginning of the festivities.

Arianna Grace surprised fans by appearing at the pre-show of this year's Genesis and took credit for facilitating the relationship between the Stamford-based promotion and the Nashville-based promotion.

#4. Ashante "Thee" Adonis also made his presence known at the pre-show

After Arianna said that she was why WWE NXT and TNA had a partnership, Ashante "Thee" Adonis appeared and stated that although he was at Total Nonstop Action, he was still the main attraction.

After riling up the crowd a bit, he held an open challenge for any Total Nonstop Action stars. This was immediately answered by Jake Something, who overpowered the superstar and won the match.

#3. Cora Jade made her presence known after the Knockouts Championship match

One of the most intense and hardcore matches of the night took place during the TNA Knockouts World Championship match between Masha Slamovich and Rosemary in a Clockwork Orange House of Fun match. Slamovich eventually won the bout, but the action didn't stop there.

While Masha was celebrating her victory, Cora Jade made a surprising appearance. Both women had a staredown where the NXT star hinted at a future title match against the champion.

#2. and #1. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom had an interesting time at TNA Genesis

Another title match that took place at Genesis was The Hardys against The Rascalz for the World Tag Team Championship. Before the bout began, Nathan Frazer and Axiom appeared and brought their own chairs to watch the events unfold directly at ringside.

Tensions between the NXT and TNA stars emerged during the bout, forcing security to escort Fraxiom out of the stage. After the appearance, it was announced that Fraxiom would defend their titles against The Rascalz on TNA Impact this Thursday.

