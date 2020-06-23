Matt Hardy reacts to AEW suspending Sammy Guevara for comments about Sasha Banks

Matt Hardy also got some heat for a tweet he made earlier in the day regarding the Sasha Banks - Sammy Guevara controversy.

Matt Hardy was scheduled to take on Guevara on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Sammy Guevara, Matt Hardy and Sasha Banks.

As we had reported earlier, AEW indefinitely suspended Sammy Guevara for his offensive comments about Sasha Banks.

AEW released the following statement detailing the nature of Guevara's suspension while also providing an update regarding his future:

AEW insists on doing our part to create a world of understanding and respect for humankind. We therefore strongly condemn the extremely offensive and hurtful words of Sammy Guevara. As such, effective immediately, Sammy is suspended without pay until further notice. Sammy has agreed to undergo sensitivity training, and upon completion, his future status within the company will be re-evaluated. During his suspension, his salary will be donated to the Women's Center of Jacksonville.

Matt Hardy took to Twitter and commended AEW for taking quick action on the issue. Hardy was announced to take on Sammy Guevara on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite, and he asked whether another Inner Circle member would be willing to step in as a replacement to get beaten up by him.

Good on @AEWrestling for the brisk action.



Is there another Inner Circle ingrate that wants to get his ass kicked this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite? https://t.co/3kwZko1TfW — The #MULTIFARIOUS Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 22, 2020

Matt Hardy put out a tweet earlier in the day in which he spoke about how life is all about constant change and that people should learn from their successes and mistakes.

Speaking from personal experience.. Life is constant growth, constant change.



Don’t settle for staying the same. Strive to be a better person with time & experience.



Work on yourself daily. Learn from both your successes & mistakes. Make your morality grow. — The #MULTIFARIOUS Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 22, 2020

Hardy's tweet about positivity was misconstrued by a section of the fanbase, who accused the former WWE Superstar condoning inappropriate behavior.

IT IS NOT. I have an interest in generally making humanity better, which people who follow me closely here know. With everything going on currently in my industry, as well as the world, I felt inspired to share this message. @ollietrim @itsjaynox https://t.co/VIt0NdJ36k — The #MULTIFARIOUS Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 22, 2020

Advertisement

I don’t condone any inappropriate behavior. I’m proud to be a "good guy" at this point in my life. I constantly promote positivity & do what I can to help others.



You wanna fabricate an excuse to come for me on twitter cuz it makes ya feel cOoL? C’mon and @ me.



I KNOW WHO I AM. — The #MULTIFARIOUS Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 22, 2020

Matt Hardy released a few more tweets in which he explained his stance while also shutting down the toxic twitter trolls.

I have a job, a family & a busy life. I tweeted what you quoted BEFORE I’d read ANYTHING online today. This was truly me feeling inspired, wanting to share positivity after a nice morning with my kids. I got tons of uncalled for hate.



Toxic Twitter is Twitter’s own worst enemy. https://t.co/hv4SOJvTJm — The #MULTIFARIOUS Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 22, 2020

I tweeted this to bait & drag the Toxic Twitter trolls into the light & block them so they no longer have access to my life via twitter. Of course they took the bait, hook, line & sinker.



Twitter is just like real life, you gotta block & keep the toxicity out. https://t.co/ThVfSeD1nL — The #MULTIFARIOUS Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 22, 2020

Mike, I’m almost glad it’s me rather than someone else. I "get" how irrelevant that picayune insults & attacks from trolls are. I just block that negativity out & keep moving forward. I’d rather be focusing on making positive changes to the world than sorting thru toxic spam. https://t.co/eQpFcfsWr5 — The #MULTIFARIOUS Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 22, 2020

Sasha Banks' classy statement, Sammy Guevara's apology and AEW's reaction

As noted earlier, Sasha Banks released a statement regarding Sammy Guevara's comments about her and the WWE Superstar's response exuded class. Sasha Banks spoke to Guevara about the incident, and the AEW Superstar understood his mistake. Guevara himself revealed that he was thankful towards Sasha Banks for teaching him a gigantic lesson. He also issued a public apology.

I also want to apologize to @sashabankswwe for my unacceptable comments. She’s an amazing person who didn’t deserve to be the brunt of my offensive remarks. I spoke with her earlier & she helped me learn a gigantic lesson & I thank her for that. Once again, I’m sincerely sorry. — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 22, 2020

Many AEW and WWE Superstars took to Twitter and reacted to the controversy. Most of them lauded Sasha Banks for handling the situation so well.

AEW has suspended Guevara, and he will undergo sensitivity training, and in the meantime, his salary will be donated to the Women's Center of Jacksonville.

AEW will also review his status in the company after he completes his training.

As for Sasha Banks, The Legit Boss has set a legit example of how to deal with such a situation.