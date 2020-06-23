Matt Hardy reacts to AEW suspending Sammy Guevara for comments about Sasha Banks
- Matt Hardy also got some heat for a tweet he made earlier in the day regarding the Sasha Banks - Sammy Guevara controversy.
- Matt Hardy was scheduled to take on Guevara on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
As we had reported earlier, AEW indefinitely suspended Sammy Guevara for his offensive comments about Sasha Banks.
AEW released the following statement detailing the nature of Guevara's suspension while also providing an update regarding his future:
AEW insists on doing our part to create a world of understanding and respect for humankind. We therefore strongly condemn the extremely offensive and hurtful words of Sammy Guevara. As such, effective immediately, Sammy is suspended without pay until further notice. Sammy has agreed to undergo sensitivity training, and upon completion, his future status within the company will be re-evaluated. During his suspension, his salary will be donated to the Women's Center of Jacksonville.
Matt Hardy took to Twitter and commended AEW for taking quick action on the issue. Hardy was announced to take on Sammy Guevara on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite, and he asked whether another Inner Circle member would be willing to step in as a replacement to get beaten up by him.
Matt Hardy put out a tweet earlier in the day in which he spoke about how life is all about constant change and that people should learn from their successes and mistakes.
Hardy's tweet about positivity was misconstrued by a section of the fanbase, who accused the former WWE Superstar condoning inappropriate behavior.
Matt Hardy released a few more tweets in which he explained his stance while also shutting down the toxic twitter trolls.
Sasha Banks' classy statement, Sammy Guevara's apology and AEW's reaction
As noted earlier, Sasha Banks released a statement regarding Sammy Guevara's comments about her and the WWE Superstar's response exuded class. Sasha Banks spoke to Guevara about the incident, and the AEW Superstar understood his mistake. Guevara himself revealed that he was thankful towards Sasha Banks for teaching him a gigantic lesson. He also issued a public apology.
Many AEW and WWE Superstars took to Twitter and reacted to the controversy. Most of them lauded Sasha Banks for handling the situation so well.
AEW has suspended Guevara, and he will undergo sensitivity training, and in the meantime, his salary will be donated to the Women's Center of Jacksonville.
AEW will also review his status in the company after he completes his training.
As for Sasha Banks, The Legit Boss has set a legit example of how to deal with such a situation.