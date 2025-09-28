Matt Hardy reacts to Stephanie McMahon's WWE Hall of Fame induction news

Stephanie McMahon will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2026. On the latest episode of his podcast, Matt Hardy gave his thoughts on the former WWE Chairwoman's exciting news.
The Undertaker made a surprise appearance at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. The WWE icon looked set to enter the ring after riding his motorcycle down to the ringside area. However, he hopped over the barricade to announce Stephanie McMahon as a Hall of Fame inductee.
On The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy had nothing but positive things to say about the 49-year-old's accomplishments. He also reflected on how people thought she would succeed her father, Vince McMahon, as WWE boss.
"It's a good call," Hardy said. "She's a McMahon. She's obviously contributed so, so much to the WWE, and she has been a huge contributing factor. People always talked about who would be the next to succeed Vince McMahon, who would take over. Is it Shane? Is it Stephanie? Stephanie was definitely the one who everyone saw as the next power to be if it wasn't a Triple H or Shane, whatever else."
Stephanie McMahon became an on-screen WWE character in the late 1990s. The former Women's Champion has also worked in several behind-the-scenes roles, from creative team member to Chief Brand Officer. She also served as the company's Chairwoman and co-CEO from July 2022 to January 2023.
Matt Hardy compares Stephanie McMahon to her brother
Like Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon became a regular presence on WWE programming during the Attitude Era. The 55-year-old often performed daredevil stunts as an in-ring performer. He has also worked in various backstage positions.
From a business perspective, Matt Hardy believes Stephanie is more like her father than Shane.
"She was more wired like Vince, I think, than Shane was, in many, many ways, so she was a very important part of WWE over multiple decades, so good for her, man. Congratulations. I've always got along good with Stephanie."
In the same episode, the WWE legend addressed his omission from the PWI 500 list alongside his brother Jeff.
