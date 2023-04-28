Matt Hardy says a 6-time WWE Tag Team Champion he last faced in 2018 should win the new world title

Almost everyone is talking about WWE's new World Heavyweight Championship, and Matt Hardy recently backed Seth Rollins to win the title while speaking on his podcast.

Triple H introduced the belt on last week's RAW and explained that it would be the top prize on the brand that does get Roman Reigns in the Draft. While some fans welcomed the decision to add another title to the mix, many are confused about how it would impact Roman's undisputed reign.

Nonetheless, the company is making major changes keeping the Draft in mind, and Matt Hardy feels the first man to win the World Heavyweight Championship should be someone who can be a great "pacemaker" for the title, like Seth Rollins. The Visionary has won many titles in the promotion, including the RAW Tag Team Championship six times.

Hardy shared the ring with Rollins in a Fatal 5-Way match in February 2018 on RAW during his last WWE run. Here's what the AEW star noted on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy:

"I feel like I would try and make a guy. Yeah, I'm good with that (Seth Rollins winning the World Heavyweight Championship). Seth Rollins would be a great pacemaker for the championship. He'd really set the tone well for that title." [12:15 - 13:00]

Matt Hardy comments on the design of the new World Heavyweight Championship in WWE

Clearly inspired by the "Big Gold Belt," WWE's latest world title belt has invoked mixed reactions online. Matt Hardy was personally a fan of the World Heavyweight Championship's "structure" while also acknowledging the apparent hate over the new design.

Even Hardy admitted that the belt was a combination of the old WCW title and WWE's original World Championship that is currently around Roman Reigns' waist.

Matt continued:

"I'm okay with it (with the physical structure of the title). I know there are a lot of people, right from the jump, that came out and said they didn't like it, but I'm okay with the design. It's a combination of the big WWE symbol and like a big gold belt, and I'm okay with it. I think it will grow on me as time goes on." [6:00 - 6:40]

