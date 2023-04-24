Matt Hardy says Bloodline member is "brilliant at what he does"; discusses working together in WWE

AEW star Matt Hardy praised Paul Heyman for being "brilliant at what he does" while discussing their time working together in WWE.

Matt Hardy will forever be remembered as one of the greatest tag team wrestlers in WWE history. Apart from being a ten-time tag team champion, Hardy enjoyed a decent singles run on SmackDown in 2002.

During this time, Paul Heyman was in charge of SmackDown and even played the role of on-screen general manager. Hence, the two men ended up working together on numerous occasions.

Matt recently took to Twitter to praise Paul Heyman for being "brilliant at what he does." He also stated that he always enjoyed working with The Bloodline's Chief Counsel.

"Always enjoyed working with @HeymanHustle, especially during the period he was steering the SmackDown show. He’s brilliant at what he does."

Matt Hardy commented on Jeff Hardy's AEW return

Jeff Hardy recently made his return to AEW to rescue Matt, Isiah Kassidy, and HOOK from being taken out by Ethan Page and The Firm. This was Jeff's first appearance for the promotion since he was suspended due to a DUI arrest.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt talked about believing in his brother after his recent controversies.

"Once again, I don't want to sit here and vouch for him. I don't want you to take my word for it. I don't want you to take anyone's word for it. I want you to watch him and follow his actions and then he'll make you a believer if that's what you need. I am confident his actions and his conduct and his behavior will make people believe. He's made me a believer," Matt Hardy said. [H/T SEScoops]

While Matt and Jeff Hardy are once again reunited in AEW, it remains to be seen how things will pan out for the legendary tag team. Fans will hope that the duo can have one final run as world tag team champions.

