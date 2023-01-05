"Matt Riddle just needs to keep his fingers crossed" - WWE legend on the possibility of RAW Superstar getting released (Exclusive) 

Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts about Matt Riddle being possibly shown the door by WWE after his current contract expires in December 2023.

The Original Bro is currently away from WWE after he was sent to rehab for violating the promotion's wellness policy for a second time.

The 36-year-old performer was last seen on RAW's December 5th episode, where he and Kevin Owens unsuccessfully challenged The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles. Post-match, Solo Sikoa brutalized Riddle, thus writing him off the TV.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long shared his thoughts about Matt Riddle's situation with WWE. Long stated that the former United States Champion must keep his fingers crossed regarding his future with the company as his contract is due to expire by the end of this year.

The former SmackDown General Manager stated that although he personally always enjoyed Riddle's work, it's up to the Stamford-based promotion to determine his future.

"Well, if he's already on probation, you know what I mean; I don't what to say, man. Matt Riddle just needs to keep his fingers crossed. But in my opinion, I thought he was very entertaining. I really enjoyed him. But like I said, if they don't make you dollars, it doesn't make sense," said Teddy Long. (27:30 - 27:50)

Matt Riddle could return to WWE in February

Though there's uncertainty about Matt Riddle's future, a recent report brings a ray of hope for his legion of fans. As per PWInsider, The Original Bro is advertised for WWE RAW's February 13th edition, which emanates from The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Though these cards are always subject to change, the mere mention of Riddle has led to fans speculating that he might be back in time for WrestleMania 39.

Moreover, with Royal Rumble 2023 also around the corner, Riddle could receive a massive ovation if he appears as a surprise entrant in the Men's Rumble match.

