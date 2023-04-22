Matt Riddle reacts on Twitter after WWE SmackDown loss

Matt Riddle took to social media to give his reaction after suffering a loss to Solo Sikoa on the April 21 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Sikoa hit Riddle with the Samoan Spike to win the No Disqualification match. Following the grueling encounter, The Usos put the former RAW Tag Team Champion through a table with the 1D. On May 6, Riddle will join forces with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to face Sikoa and The Usos at WWE Backlash.

Posting on Twitter, Riddle promised to get revenge when he teams up with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions against The Bloodline in Puerto Rico. He also showed off his physique after the show:

It remains to be seen whether Owens and Zayn will still hold the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship ahead of the Backlash tag team match. On April 28, the Canadian duo will defend the titles against The Usos on SmackDown in a WrestleMania 39 main event rematch.

Next week's SmackDown will also feature the first night of the 2023 WWE Draft. The roster changes will be finalized on the May 1 episode of RAW.

Fans react to Matt Riddle's tweet after WWE SmackDown

In December 2022, Matt Riddle went to rehab after reportedly failing a second drug test. WWE wrote The Original Bro off television by claiming he had been ruled out of action for several months after being attacked by Solo Sikoa.

Fans were largely positive about Riddle's latest SmackDown appearance. One Twitter user wrote that the 37-year-old should use his injured tag team partner Randy Orton as motivation ahead of Backlash:

Riddle has lost twice to Solo Sikoa in recent weeks. Since returning earlier this month, his only televised win came on Monday's RAW when he defeated The Judgment Day alongside Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

One fan questioned why Riddle has already been booked to lose two matches since his long-awaited return:

sebastianhhh @sebastianhhh2 @SuperKingofBros You've been doing nothing but losing since you came back and even if you do win six man what's in it for you? @SuperKingofBros You've been doing nothing but losing since you came back and even if you do win six man what's in it for you?

Riddle was not the only participant in the No Disqualification match to react after the show. Sikoa sent out a two-word tweet following his latest impressive win.

