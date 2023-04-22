Solo Sikoa sends a two-word message after WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa recently sent out a message after he secured a win over Matt Riddle on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown.

The Bloodline member and The Original Bro collided in a No Disqualification match in the main event of the Friday night show. Both came inches closer to winning on several occasions, but in the end, it was Sikoa who prevailed. The bout wasn't without its share of outside shenanigans, as The Usos also got involved.

Though Riddle took down Jey and Jimmy Uso, their involvement was enough to shift momentum towards Solo Sikoa. After the match, The Usos laid down Matt Riddle with a 1D as the show went off the air with The Bloodline standing tall.

The Enforcer recently took to Twitter to comment on his win. He shared a post-match picture of himself and The Usos and wrote the following caption.

"Problem Solved," tweeted Sikoa.

Check out the tweet below:

Bill Apter was a fan of Solo Sikoa's match from RAW

Sikoa has had a great week, as before defeating Matt Riddle, he secured arguably the biggest win of his career when he defeated Rey Mysterio on RAW. The match received rave reviews, with Bill Apter also having nothing but good things to say about it on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine.

"I saw a match that every pro wrestler, that makes these delays, needs to watch. And it was Solo Sikoa against Rey Mysterio. It was boom, boom, boom. There was no dead spot at all. When Solo was up on the top, and Rey was going to the Frankenstiener-like of a move, it was immediate; it wasn't like waiting to set it up. And Solo wasn't on the top rope for 15 minutes waiting for Rey to do that," said Bill Apter.

iBeast @ibeastIess Solo Sikoa just beat Rey Mysterio. This man is THE FUTURE. Solo Sikoa just beat Rey Mysterio. This man is THE FUTURE. https://t.co/pF4zz9ncYx

Apart from a loss to Cody Rhodes, Sikoa has demolished every opponent in his path, and it's safe to say his momentum will only go upward in the months to come.

