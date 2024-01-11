Matt Riddle's bold claims of major WWE nixed plans debunked - Reports

Matt Riddle's bombshell claims about nixed WWE plans have hit a snag, with reports casting doubt on the details.

In a recent virtual signing session, the 37-year-old claimed that he was initially slated to win the 2022 Royal Rumble, but Brock Lesnar refused to cooperate with WWE management and snatched the Rumble win.

At the signing, the former United States Champion also revealed that he was originally supposed to win the coveted Money in the Bank briefcase in 2022. Unfortunately, The Orignal Bro's crowning moment got snatched away, allegedly due to Vince McMahon's newfound fondness for Austin Theory.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shed light on Riddle's recent narrative. While Austin Theory's briefcase grab was indeed a last-minute call, Meltzer clarified that the 37-year-old star was not really the definite winner.

"It was never 100% anyone, they had not figured it out until the very last minute. And Matt Riddle absolutely was one of the people, perhaps even the favourite, but it wasn’t like it was Matt Riddle, and then changed to Austin Theory."

The Original Bro's Royal Rumble victory claim also got the Meltzer debunking treatment. Apparently, Riddle wasn't even seriously considered for the Rumble win at that point.

"And I was told that he was not considered seriously at any point to win the Royal Rumble." [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Matt Riddle is set to make NJPW debut with a major twist

New Japan Pro Wrestling took to its social media to confirm that The King of Bros will make his official in-ring debut at the upcoming Battle in the Valley show on January 13.

As per the Japanese wrestling promotion, Matt Riddle is set to team up with a mystery partner to take on the team of Zack Sabre Jr. and Bad Dude Tito.

It's been a few months since The Orginal Bro departed from WWE. But the star has not skipped a beat in making headlines ever since. The wrestling world will be excited to see Riddle in action at NJPW's upcoming event.

