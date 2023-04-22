Matt Riddle set to go head-to-head with Bloodline member on WWE SmackDown

WWE announced ahead of the April 21 episode of SmackDown that Matt Riddle is set to face Solo Sikoa in a No Disqualification Match.

Riddle resumed his feud with The Bloodline upon his return from a four-month layoff. He has joined forces with the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in making life miserable for Roman Reigns and company.

WWE backstage correspondent Megan Morant made the announcement on Thursday afternoon. Riddle will look to settle the score against Sikoa, who defeated him in last week's episode of SmackDown.

Solo Sikoa also buried Matt Riddle with the commentary table after the match. However, The Original Bro got his momentum back by getting a win over The Judgment Day on WWE RAW earlier this week.

Riddle teamed up with Owens and Zayn to beat Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, who were trying to take them out following orders from The Tribal Chief.

Megan Morant also announced that LWO members Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar will face The Judgment Day's Balor and Priest in a Tag Team Match.

Other matches on the April 21 episode of SmackDown include Gunther defending the Intercontinental Championship against Xavier Woods and The Viking Raiders facing the team of Ricochet and Braun Strowman.

Who do you think will win between Matt Riddle and Solo Sikoa in a No Disqualification Match on SmackDown?

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes