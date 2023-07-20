Maxxine Dupri goes on "celebratory" date with 32-year-old WWE Superstar following victory on RAW

Maxxine Dupri and a 32-year-old superstar went on a celebratory dinner date following WWE RAW.

This past Monday's edition of RAW was a very eventful show that aired live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The Viking Raiders defeated Alpha Academy in a Viking Rules match, and Valhalla slammed Dupri through a table during the contest.

While Maxxine Dupri didn't have much to celebrate about following RAW, her good friend Chelsea Green sure did. Green and Sonya Deville captured the Women's Tag Team Championships on Monday night. The former IMPACT Wrestling star returned to the company during the Women's Royal Rumble match in January and has become quite popular amongst the WWE Universe.

Maxxine took to her Instagram story today to share that she went on a celebratory dinner date with Chelsea Green after she and Deville captured the Women's Tag Team Championships on RAW.

"A Celebratory diner [sic] date for the champ," wrote Dupri.

Dupri and Green on a celebratory date.

Maxxine Dupri reveals she views Chelsea Green as her big sister in WWE

Maxxine Dupri recently disclosed that she looks up to Chelsea Green and relies on the veteran for advice.

She started off her main roster career as Max Dupri's (now known as LA Knight) storyline sister in the Maximum Male Models faction. The 26-year-old has since exited the group to join Alpha Academy.

Dupri initially was trying to recruit Otis to Maximum Male Models but ultimately decided to join him and Chad Gable instead.

Speaking on the After the Bell podcast, Maxxine Dupri shared that she travels with Chelsea Green and views her as her big sister in the company.

"So I feel very blessed. I feel like I've just gotten so many snippets of gold from different people. I travel with Chelsea (Green) every week and she really has been in this business for so long, it is special for me to look at her as a big sister, and be like, 'Wait, am I doing this right? Is that right? How should I feel about this? What do you think?,' and kind of get that feedback," said Maxxine Dupri. [From 00:01 - 00:22]

Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders had a very entertaining bout this past Monday night on WWE RAW. Only time will tell when the groups battle again as the road toward WWE SummerSlam 2023 continues.

Did you enjoy the Viking Rules match on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.