Maxxine Dupri is already part of an incredibly popular stable on Monday Night RAW - the Alpha Academy - that WWE Universe is firmly behind. However, she is the group's only female member.

She has often cited Nikki Garcia, formerly Nikki Bella, as an inspiration of hers. Dupri once again brought up the possibility of teaming up with the WWE Hall of Famer during a sit-down interview for Lightweights Podcast over a week ago.

The WWE Hall of Famer sent a message on Instagram to her proposal, showing intrigue in becoming the 26-year-old's tag team partner. Maxxine Dupri reposted Bella's approval.

Check it out below:

"New future tag partner? I love it," wrote Nikki Bella. "Yes please!" Maxxine responded.

Maxxine Dupri and Nikki Bella a tag team?

Maxxine Dupri also asserted in the aforementioned interview that she had another crack at Rhea Ripley and that things would be different the next time they tussle. Check out the details here.

The Bella Twins envision an eventual return to in-ring competition, perhaps not to WWE

The last decade saw Nikki and Brie Bella become very popular among the WWE Universe thanks to some high-profile storylines and for starring in Total Divas and Total Bellas. In early 2023, though, the twins revealed that their contracts were up, changing their names to The Garcia Twins.

Speaking about a potential return to in-ring competition while doing an interview for ESPN, the twins detailed:

"I mean, we definitely miss the ring, and we miss wrestling. And so, we never say never. I feel like no wrestler can ever say that. And her and I are always like we definitely feel like we have one last run in us wherever that leads us. There are so many great brands out there now. There are so many countries where you can go put on a good show. So, we definitely have it in us. And yeah, so, never say never. You will definitely see the Garcia twins probably back in action at some point," Brie said. "That's right," Nikki confirmed.

The Bella Twins were inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Nikki Bella's last appearance for WWE was at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

This was only a one-off. It remains to be seen if The Bella Twins will ever re-sign with the global juggernaut.

