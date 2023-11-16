"We have one last run in us" - Two WWE legends confirm plans for in-ring return after 22 months

WWE Hall of Famer The Bella Twins (the Garcia twins) believe they would eventually return to in-ring competition.

The Bella Twins joined the Stamford-based company in 2007. Over the next 11 years, Nikki and Brie became top stars. They both held the Divas Championship and starred in Total Divas and Total Bellas. Although they initially stepped away from in-ring competition in 2018, they made a one-off return to the squared circle last year to compete in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Earlier this year, the Bellas announced that their contracts with WWE had expired, and they had left the Stamford-based company. In an interview with ESPN, the former champions addressed their pro wrestling future, disclosing that they will eventually return to the ring.

"I mean, we definitely miss the ring, and we miss wrestling. And so, we never say never. I feel like no wrestler can ever say that. And her and I are always like we definitely feel like we have one last run in us wherever that leads us. There are so many great brands out there now. There are so many countries where you can go put on a good show. So, we definitely have it in us. And yeah, so, never say never. You will definitely see the Garcia twins probably back in action at some point," Brie said. "That's right," Nikki confirmed. [2:58 - 3:25]

How did WWE and The Bella Twins part ways?

Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast last month, Nikki Bella addressed her and her sister's departure from the Stamford-based company earlier this year.

The Hall of Famer disclosed that she received a letter a few hours before her contract expired stating that WWE was seizing the rights to use their wrestling names.

"I'll be honest, I got a lawyer letter four hours before my contract was ending. They were seizing it all. I keep that letter in my office so I can always see it and just know that, as I enter this new chapter, it's like I get to see what wasn't even talked about [with] something I built for 20 years, but I know that I have the power as a woman to build something else for the next 20 years. It was upsetting because we were attached, but also, I get a business, like, 'Hey, this is our platform.' I get it, I'm very understanding in that way. That is their IP. But we would have continued to have built that if there was a talk," Nikki said. [H/T: Fightful]

