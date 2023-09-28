Maxxine Dupri sends three-word message to male WWE Superstar after RAW

Maxxine Dupri has delivered a three-word message to a male WWE Superstar following this week's RAW.

Bronson Reed squared off against Otis this past Monday night on the red brand. Otis was trying to get revenge for Chad Gable, who was demolished by Reed in a singles match on the September 18th episode of RAW. Otis put forth a good effort, but Reed was able to put him away after connecting with the Tsunami Splash.

Maxxine Dupri debuted as Max Dupri's sister in the Maximum Male Models faction on the July 22, 2022 episode of SmackDown. However, Max Dupri is now known as LA Knight on the main roster. Mace and Mansoor of Maximum Male Models were released on September 21, and Maxxine is now aligned with Alpha Academy on WWE RAW.

Following Otis' loss to Bronson Reed this past Monday night, the big man was still in a jovial mood and took to Instagram to share a photo of himself dancing.

Dupri had a hilarious reaction to the photo and stated that Otis' hips don't lie, as seen in her comment below.

Maxxine Dupri on working with Alpha Academy on WWE RAW

Maxxine Dupri recently discussed working with Alpha Academy on RAW and had nothing but kind words to say about Otis.

In an interview earlier this year with Die Woche, Dupri praised Otis and claimed that the former Money in the Bank winner has the "it" factor. She added that Otis has many star qualities, and she wants to help him reach his potential as a WWE Superstar.

"Working with Otise is amazing. He has the it factor, and that's what I keep talking about. You can see it. It exudes out of him. I think he's so talented. He has so many star qualities, and I just think that with our continued partnership, he's going straight to the top, especially with this new championship on RAW. I feel like there's a time and a place for that extra stardom. We know that he has [the Caterpillar]. In that moment, he needed to squash [his opponent] and get that win," she said. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Maxxine Dupri wrestled her first match on the July 31st edition of WWE RAW. She defeated Valhalla but has not had another match since. Only time will tell when the 26-year-old will get back inside the squared circle.

