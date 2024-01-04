Maxxine Dupri shares cryptic four-word message following WWE RAW Day 1

Maxxine Dupri has shared an interesting four-word message following WWE RAW Day 1 this past Monday night.

Dupri debuted on the main roster in July 2022 as Max Dupri's sister in the Maximum Male Models faction. However, she opted to leave the group after failing to get Otis to join. Instead, she followed the big man to the Alpha Academy faction and has been improving in the ring under the expert training of Chad Gable.

However, the 26-year-old got in over her head recently on RAW in a singles match with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator dominated Dupri in a match that only lasted two minutes on the December 11 edition of the red brand.

The Alpha Academy member took to Instagram today to share a new video. She claimed that she was "just getting warmed up," as seen in her post below.

Former WWE Superstar wonders why Maxxine Dupri has gotten another opportunity but not B-Fab

Former WWE Superstar Top Dolla has stated that B-Fab deserves another opportunity on television.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, AJ "Top Dolla" Francis praised B-Fab as a performer and claimed she could make anything work on WWE TV if given the chance. Top Dolla noted that the promotion has had no issue finding time for Dupri on television, but the same cannot be said for B-Fab.

"The roster is not bloated; they just use the same people over and over again. Don't you think they could have found a way to get B-Fab a five-minute match one time in the last two years on SmackDown? Come on, man! I have all the respect in the world for Maxxine, you know what I'm saying. They have no problem finding an opportunity for Maxxine." [10:13 - 10:44]

Maxxine Dupri has only competed in six matches on the main roster, while the only televised match B-Fab was a part of in 2023 was the Women's Royal Rumble last January. She did have a brief interaction with Bobby Lashley backstage on SmackDown last year, but it has not led to anything substantial.

