"Maybe he got something to do with it" - Wrestling veteran on Sasha Banks being paid less than others in WWE (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently commented on Sasha Banks reportedly being paid less than Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in WWE.

Though the global juggernaut hasn't confirmed it yet, recent rumors suggest The Boss is all but gone from the company. She is reportedly set to be present for NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month. This could mark Sasha Banks' first appearance outside WWE since she walked out in May alongside Naomi.

Another rumor emerged a few days back, which suggested that Banks' talks with WWE broke down as the company didn't fulfill her demand to be paid as much as Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's One On One, Teddy Long opened up about the recent turn of events. The Hall of Famer thinks that Sasha Banks not making it equal to what Lynch and Flair make could be due to an internal issue.

Long also pointed out how former WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis could also be behind Banks not making money comparable to her counterparts in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Well, I couldn't answer that question. I'm not the guy who does payroll there or decides what each talent should make. It's just a hard question. It could be some inside thing we may not even know about that was keeping her from getting that kind of money. So I just don't know what to tell you, man. Maybe the guy who was there, Laurinaitis, maybe he got something to do with it, too. So you just never know," said Teddy Long. (6:40 - 7:07)

Sasha Banks has reportedly arrived in Japan

It's no secret that the former SmackDown Women's Champion enjoys a massive and dedicated fan following. As such, they have been constantly trying to know more about what lies ahead for Sasha Banks in the wrestling business.

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager PWInsider: Mercedes Varnado aka Sasha Banks as of today has now arrived in Japan in advance of the 1/4/23 NJPW Wrestle Kingdom show in Tokyo Dome. PWInsider: Mercedes Varnado aka Sasha Banks as of today has now arrived in Japan in advance of the 1/4/23 NJPW Wrestle Kingdom show in Tokyo Dome. https://t.co/xZ21vMYW2u

According to a recent update, The Boss has already arrived in Japan, where she's expected to show up at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th. Though neither Banks nor NJPW has confirmed the rumors, it's safe to say that if she doesn't appear at the pay-per-view, it will surely leave her fans disheartened.

What do you make of Sasha Banks' situation with WWE? Do you see her ever joining the company back? Sound off in the comments section below.

