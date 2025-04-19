"Maybe I should accept" - Randy Orton receives answer to his WWE WrestleMania 41 open challenge

The WWE Universe is waiting with bated breath to see who Randy Orton faces at WrestleMania 41. A former WWE Superstar has responded to The Viper's open challenge.

Kevin Owens' neck injury ruled him out of action for the foreseeable future, forcing the creative to cancel his scheduled match against Randy Orton at The Show of Shows.

The Apex Predator has since been looking for someone to step up against him in what would be his 20th WrestleMania match. Last night on SmackDown, Orton announced that he would be issuing an open challenge at Allegiant Stadium.

After the show, James Ellsworth took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to tease coming back to WWE to face Randy Orton. The 40-year-old star knows he will eat an RKO and get squashed if he were to step inside the ring with The Viper.

"Maybe I should accept @RandyOrton‘s #WrestleMania challenge... Cause Any [sic] Man With Two H… Ah, who am I kidding! He’d RKO what’s left of my chin to the mat. #Smackdown," Ellsworth wrote.

Check out his post below:

Randy Orton and James Ellsworth have crossed paths quite a few times in the past.

The two men were in the same ring during a six-man tag team match on SmackDown back in 2016. Randy Orton joined forces with The Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper) to defeat the team of Kane, Dean Ambrose (AKA Jon Moxley), and James Ellsworth.

The two stars would meet again during the 2017 Men's Royal Rumble, which The Viper won. As much as some fans will want to see a singles match between Orton and Ellsworth, it is highly unlikely to happen anytime soon.

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to answer Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 open challenge?

Orton dropped Nick Aldis with an RKO on SmackDown a few weeks ago, leading to speculation that the two men would face each other at The Showcase of The Immortals.

This marked the second time Orton got away from Aldis without facing the repercussions for his actions, except for paying a double fine.

The SmackDown GM hasn't stepped foot inside a WWE ring since joining the Stamford-based promotion.

Will he lace up his boots to exact revenge on Orton? Fans must tune in this weekend to find out.

