Drew McIntyre recently appeared on WWE's The Bump and discussed his game plan to take down The Bloodline.

The Scottish Warrior was in a heated rivalry with Roman Reigns some time ago that concluded at Clash at the Castle in September. He has been busy with Karrion Kross ever since.

During his appearance on the November 2, 2022 edition of WWE's The Bump, the former WWE Champion discussed various topics, including the likelihood of him continuing his feud with The Bloodline.

McIntyre believes he has unfinished business with the group and discussed his game plan to dethrone the faction.

"I have to start thinking of a major game plan. Every week I see The Bloodline just getting stronger...I honestly don't know... I have to sit down and make that plan...Maybe I have to get a little ucey myself...Whatever I have to do," said Drew McIntyre. (20:30- 21:00)

We might see McIntyre transition into a rivalry with Roman Reigns if he defeats his current rival Karrion Kross at Crown Jewel 2022.

Drew McIntyre had an interesting rivalry with The Bloodline in WWE

On the July 29, 2022, episode of SmackDown, McIntyre faced his arch-rival Sheamus in a "Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook" match to determine the next challenger for The Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He won the match to become the #1 contender.

Fans were invested in the rivalry as The Scottish Warrior is one of the strongest babyfaces on the roster. He was regarded as an ideal challenger to dethrone Roman Reigns.

However, Karrion Kross surprisingly returned to the company and interfered during the feud between the titans. He was also at ringside during the match at Clash at the Castle.

The match was a close competition, but Solo Sikoa unexpectedly made his main roster debut and helped Reigns retain the title. Kross began targeting McIntyre and since then, the latter hasn't gotten a chance to resume his feud with The Bloodline.

