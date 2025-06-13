"Maybe never?" - Liv Morgan's former partner rules out possible reunion in WWE

Liv Morgan is having the time of her life with Dominik Mysterio by her side on WWE TV. Former RAW Superstar Sarah Logan (FKA Valhalla) recently addressed whether she will reunite with her former Riott Squad stablemates.

Valhalla closed the WWE chapter of her career after she announced that the company had decided not to renew her contract. She will be leaving the Stamford-based promotion once her deal expires.

The 31-year-old superstar was on maternity leave when she was informed of her release. She spent the majority of her time in the company being part of factions like The Riott Squad and the Viking Raiders (under the name Valhalla).

Following her departure announcement, Liv Morgan is the only member of the Riott Squad faction left in WWE, with Ruby Soho working under the AEW umbrella.

Earlier today, Sarah Logan was asked by a fan on Instagram about a possible Riott Squad reunion. She seemingly shut down the idea, saying:

"Maybe never?"

You can check out the screengrab of her Instagram story below:

What's next for Liv Morgan in WWE?

Liv Morgan has had a rough couple of weeks since returning to RAW last month.

First, she failed to make it to Money in the Bank after refusing help from Roxanne Perez. Earlier this week, she continued her losing run when she was eliminated from the Queen of the Ring tournament.

She was pitted against Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, and Kairi Sane in a Fatal Four-way match. Much to everyone's surprise, The Prodigy emerged victorious and advanced to the semifinals of the tournament.

As for Morgan, she started a feud with a returning Nikki Bella after the former Divas Champion didn't mention her name in the list of some of the best in the women's division today.

After a little back and forth on the mic, the Judgment Day member nailed Bella with Oblivion. Rumor has it that the feud between the two women will lead to a blockbuster match at Evolution 2. However, it is unlikely to be a singles match.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will seemingly put their Women's Tag Team Titles on the line against The Bella Twins.

Yes, you've read it right. Brie Bella is reportedly expected to return in time for Evolution 2.

