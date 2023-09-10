"Maybe it's time to go for the WHC" - Gunther's massive announcement sends WWE fans into a frenzy

Gunther has been the most dominant Intercontinental Champion in WWE’s history. The Ring General defeated Chad Gable after an excellent contest on last week’s RAW, and he is now ready to celebrate his record-breaking title reign.

Gunther won the Intercontinental Championship in June 2022 and has defended it against some big names including Sheamus and Drew McIntyre ever since. On last week’s RAW, Chad Gable walked in with the crowd behind him.

While Gable gave Imperium’s leader a tough fight, he was unable to defeat the champion. The victory allowed Gunther to break the Honky Tonk Man’s 454-day Intercontinental Championship reign.

The Ring General took to Instagram to make a massive announcement about the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. He posted a graphic to announce the Intercontinental Champion’s record-breaking celebration on Monday night.

The announcement sent fans into a frenzy, as they’re excited to see what the future holds for the dominant champion. While some pushed for him to go after a bigger title after his current reign, others warned him about the threat Chad Gable still poses as a challenger.

WWE fans will be eager to see who will be the Intercontinental Champion’s next challenger. He has gone through most of the top men in the company, and it will be interesting to see someone who can match him in the ring to come up against him.

WWE veteran believes Chad Gable should dethrone Gunther

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Dutch Mantell talked about whether Chad Gable dethroning The Ring General would hurt the latter’s image.

The veteran said that it would be better if the Imperium’s leader challenged for the title again if he lost it and took it back.

"I don't mind him getting beaten but I think Chad, it might last a week or two weeks but I think that would hurt Gunther more than it would help Chad because Gunther will need to come back and take that title back, believe me."

He added that babyfaces like Gable shouldn’t win such matches, as fans would continue to want them to win against massive heels.

"I think babyface is always better chasing than getting. You see what I mean. I'm just following old booking psychology so when he gets it, okay now he's got it. People will come to see babyface win, they won't come to see him lose."

Chad Gable is comfortably set to become the next Intercontinental Champion on RAW, if the creative team gives him the push. However, WWE could hold that back for some time longer to ensure that Gunther goes out on a high.

Who do you see as the WWE Superstar who should defeat the Intercontinental Championship? Share your picks in the comments section below.