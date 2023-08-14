Member of the Rhodes family wants to become Chelsea Green's new tag team partner

A member of the Rhodes family has reached out to WWE Superstar Chelsea Green and offered to become her new tag team partner.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville captured the Women's Tag Team Championship from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the July 17th edition of WWE RAW. Unfortunately, the duo barely got to enjoy a title reign together, as Deville suffered a torn ACL and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Following the injury to her partner, Green has started a talent search to find Deville's replacement. R-Truth and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley have both already offered to become one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions moving forward. However, another interesting name has claimed that she would like to be Green's new tag team partner.

Teil Rhodes, the sister of Cody Rhodes, took to Twitter today to send a message to Green. Rhodes said that she was thinking of auditioning to be her new partner but humorously declared she is "offer only" on social media.

"Loving all these #ChelseasGotTalent submissions 👑 Was thinking of posting mine but I’m #OfferOnly," she posted.

Chelsea Green has responded to Teil Rhodes' offer to become her new tag team partner.

The 32-year-old superstar has undergone an extensive search for a new partner on social media, and Teil Rhodes' message caught her eye. Green responded to Rhodes' offer on social media and said that she is in consideration without having to audition because of the "chic-ness" she brings to the table.

"#ChelseasGotTalent will consider Teil (even without a submission) because of the chic-ness she brings to the table," she posted.

The Women's Tag Team Championship has been cursed as of late and has changed hands several times since Money in the Bank on July 1st. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the title moving forward.

