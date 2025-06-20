Mercedes Mone, Matt Riddle, Samantha Irvin, and others react to WWE legend Rob Van Dam's emotional update

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Mercedes Mone, Matt Riddle, and Samantha Irvin, recently took to social media to react to Rob Van Dam's emotional update. The legend and his wife are expecting twins.

Ad

Earlier this month, RVD announced that he and his wife, Katie Forbes, were expecting the arrival of their first baby in 2026. Now, on a recent edition of his podcast, Rob and Katie revealed that they were expecting twins. Forbes later took to Instagram to share the news with her followers. She sent an emotional message and called it the greatest day of her life.

"GUESS WHAT YALL ‼️WE ARE HAVING TWINS ‼️🥰😭💕 #TwoOfAKind ☯️My face is swollen from crying all day, it’s been the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE 🥲💜," she wrote.

Ad

Trending

Check out her Instagram post below:

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Ad

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Katie Forbes and RVD's post, including Matt Riddle, Samantha Irvin, Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, Nikkita Lyons, James Ellsworth, Kelly Kelly, and more.

Meanwhile, Mercedes Mone, Arianna Grace, Chris Masters, Torri Wilson, Chris Bey, Alicia Fox, Taya Valkyrie, Kelani Jordan, and Brian Cage left wholesome comments.

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Katie Forbes' Instagram handle]

WWE legend Rob Van Dam wants to see a "Goth John Cena"

During an edition of his 1 Of A Kind With RVD podcast, Rob Van Dam pitched an idea for John Cena's current run as a heel. The WWE Hall of Famer said he wanted to see the 17-time World Champion dye his hair jet black and become a Goth version of himself on TV.

Ad

"I can also see where if all of a sudden he had like jet black hair or something. That would really drive the point home in a more obvious way and also make it seem like he's gone through some changes in his mind because I assume when people do that that they're going through some changes in their head when they're like, 'I'm gonna make my hair purple, or whatever.' I could see Goth John Cena," he said.

Ad

RVD is still wrestling in different independent promotions in 2025. It will be interesting to see if the legend will compete inside the WWE ring anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More