Rob Van Dam offers a wild suggestion for John Cena's new heel look in WWE

John Cena has shocked the WWE Universe by officially turning heel for the first time in 20+ years leading up to WrestleMania 41. Adding to the buzz, his former rival, Rob Van Dam has thrown out a wild idea for The Franchise Player's new look.

The Cenation Leader betrayed Cody Rhodes at the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. He joined forces with The Rock, and Travis Scott to brutally assault The Amrecian Nightmare at the premium live event in Toronto, Canada, on March 1.

In a recent episode of his 1 Of A Kind With RVD podcast, the former Intercontinental Champion suggested the idea of John Cena sporting "Goth" features, like jet-black hair, to emphasize his villainous role and illustrate an internal change. Rob Van Dam thought this visual alteration would have been a clear and effective way to show the 47-year-old WWE star's mental transformation.

"I can also see where if all of a sudden he had like jet black hair or something. That would really drive the point home in a more obvious way and also make it seem like he's gone through some changes in his mind because I assume when people do that that they're going through some changes in their head when they're like, 'I'm gonna make my hair purple, or whatever.' I could see Goth John Cena," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Writing]

John Cena wants fans to forget about WWE Hall of Famer

The Face That Runs the Place appeared on the March 24, 2025, episode of RAW in Glasgow, Scotland. He cut an intense promo, stating he wanted to ruin wrestling for everyone before he hung up his boots.

Further, John Cena claimed that he would secure the 17th World Championship from The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41. This feat would force fans to forget about WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's iconic 16 World Title reign record once and for all.

Only time will tell if The Franchise Player will show up with a new heel look next time he appears on Monday Night RAW.

