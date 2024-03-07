Mia Yim reveals new look ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE star Mia Yim has revealed a new look ahead of this Friday's edition of SmackDown in Dallas, Texas. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are scheduled to appear on Friday's show to answer The Bloodline's challenge.

Mia Yim (Michin) has not been in action since the Elimination Chamber Qualifying Last Chance Battle Royal on the February 19 edition of WWE RAW. Raquel Rodriguez won the Last Chance Battle Royal, but the returning star came up short in the Women's Elimination Chamber match last month in Australia.

Ahead of this week's edition of the blue brand, the veteran took to social media to reveal that her hair is no longer blue. She shared her new look on her Instagram story, and you can check it out in the image below.

Yim shares an update on Instagram ahead of SmackDown.

Mia Yim on how she became a member of The O.C. in WWE

Mia Yim returned to the promotion in 2022 as The O.C.'s answer to Rhea Ripley while the faction was in a rivalry with The Judgment Day.

The faction has since disbanded, with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returning to NXT. AJ Styles is now a heel and attacked LA Knight during the Men's Elimination Chamber match last month.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, Yim revealed that The O.C. recruited her, and she feels like the little sister of the group.

"They just knew they wanted me, and since day one, they've welcomed me like a part of the family. So, I feel like the little sister, we've all been in the business for a long time, but I still feel like the little sister in the group where I know that if something were to happen to me, I can count on them," said Yim. (01:45-02:24)

You can check out the exclusive interview with Yim in the video below:

WWE WrestleMania 40 will take place next month at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be interesting to see if the promotion has anything planned for Mia Yim at the biggest show of the year.

