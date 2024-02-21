Mia Yim sends heartfelt message to former WWE Superstar following RAW

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW witnessed Mia Yim fail to secure a spot in a major match. However, she remained optimistic and has reached out to a former WWE Superstar on social media.

Mia Yim competed on the latest edition of RAW in a Last Chance Battle Royal for the final spot in the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Apart from Yim, Ivy Nile, Valhalla, Candice LeRae, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Elektra Lopez, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, B-Fab, Chelsea Green, Indi Hartwell, Tegan Nox, Xia Li, Zoey Stark, Zelina Vega, Katana Chance, and Maxxine Dupri were the other entrants, but Raquel Rodriguez eventually got the win.

Tuesday also marked the 47th birthday of former WWE Women's Champion Gail Kim. The Canadian star has worked as a producer and occasional on-screen talent for TNA Wrestling for a few years now but has not worked for the Stamford-based company since September 2011.

While Yim was unable to make it to the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match, she took to X/Twitter and proved that she remained optimistic on the Road to WrestleMania 40. She sent a special message to Kim, calling her "Unnie" or her older sister.

"Happy birthday to @gailkimITSME! I couldn’t have asked for a better mentor and Unnie for my career and life," Mia Yim shared.

You can check out Mia Yim's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Kim has not responded publicly to Yim as of this writing.

Kim and Yim wrestled close to 20 matches together for TNA Wrestling from 2014 to 2016, teaming up and going against each other. Their first singles bout saw Kim retain the TNA Knockouts World Championship in September 2015. Their last singles bout saw Yim retain her TNA Knockouts World Championship by Disqualification in May 2016.

Mia Yim on not joining her husband in AEW following WWE departures

One of the most popular pro wrestling couples features Mia Yim from WWE and Keith Lee from AEW. The two stars were engaged in February 2021, then they were married on February 5, 2022.

Lee worked for WWE from April 2018 until November 4, 2021. He then debuted with AEW and ROH on the February 9, 2022, edition of Dynamite and has been there ever since. Yim's first deal with the Stamford-based promotion was signed in September 2018, and she remained with the company until her release on the same day as Lee and other budget cuts. While Lee was already working for AEW, Yim returned to TNA Wrestling at Under Siege on May 7, 2022.

Limitless Lee is still signed to Tony Khan's promotion, but Yim returned to WWE on the November 7, 2022, edition of RAW. Yim never joined her husband in AEW. Speaking to Straight Talk Wrestling, Mia talked about why she and Lee did not link up in AEW.

"So the thing that I always tell people, even though me and Keith [Lee] are together, we are our own separate brands. I never wanted to be one of those couples that are like, ‘If you book my husband, you have to book me’ or vice versa, or we’re a package deal. We’re not like that, so it’s like babe, you go do what you gotta go do," Mia Yim said.

Yim's last TV singles wins were over Tamina Snuka on the March 2, 2023, edition of Main Event and over IYO SKY on the January 16, 2023, episode of RAW.

Do you think Keith Lee should return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE