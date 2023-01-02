Mia Yim sends a heartfelt message to male WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Mia Yim sent a heartfelt message to AJ Styles after the latter disclosed the nature of his recent injury.

Both Styles and Yim were in action at one of the company's recently concluded Holiday Tour live events in Hershey, where the duo, along with Karl Anderson, faced off against Judgment Day. The Phenomenal One suffered an ankle injury midway through the match. He was helped out to the back after the referee showed the X sign.

Styles recently shared more details about the incident, stating that he has a broken ankle but won't be needing surgery. Mia Yim responded to the post on Twitter, wishing her fellow stablemate a speedy recovery.

"Love ya unc. Speedy recover, can’t wait til you’re back," she tweeted.

Mia Yim thought about retiring after leaving WWE in 2021

Mia Yim is one of several superstars that have made their returns to WWE under Triple H's led creative team. She was released from her contract in 2021, after which she contemplated retiring from pro wrestling:

During her appearance on SHAK Wrestling, Mia Yim shared that she considered retiring from wrestling after her release:

"I had to really evaluate if I wanted to continue to wrestle because I wasn't sure if I did. So thankfully, I was able to reignite my love for wrestling... because at that moment it was very much like, not only was I not sure if I wanted to do it, but I felt like maybe my time is up. Like, I'm not as good as I was 5-10 years ago, so maybe it's just time to hang it up. So I needed to find myself in wrestling and see if I can still go with all these new talent," said Yim. [From 7:56 to 8:45]

Mia returned to the Independent circuit after her release from WWE. She also signed with Impact Wrestling in 2022. She wrestled her last match for the promotion in October last year, after which she returned to her old hunting ground.

Michin made her comeback to the Stamford-based promotion on the November 7, 2022, episode of RAW. She joined forces with The O.C. to even the odds against Judgment Day.

