Mia Yim shares training video following recent backlash

WWE SmackDown star Mia Yim has shared a new training video following fan backlash about her recent booking. Yim has not competed in a match since her loss to Tiffany Stratton on the March 8 edition of the blue brand.

Yim returned to the company in November 2022 as The O.C.'s answer for Rhea Ripley during their rivalry with The Judgment Day. However, The O.C. fell apart after AJ Styles got injured and The Phenomenal One now operates on his own on SmackDown. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have returned to NXT, and Mia Yim has been struggling to win matches.

The veteran took to her official X account today to share a video of herself training before WWE RAW. She notes that she borrowed Shayna Baszler's gloves for the workout and told the former MMA star to "enjoy the stench."

WWE star Mia Yim on how she was recruited to The O.C.

Mia Yim has shared that The O.C. recruited her to the group and welcomed her with open arms.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae last January, the 34-year-old explained how she was added to The O.C. faction. She revealed that they reached out to her and asked for help. Yim noted that it was great not to have to compete with another superstar for a spot in the group.

"So, I knew they were having a Rhea [Ripley] problem. And they reached out to me, and the fact that someone like AJ, Karl, and Luke reached out to me asking for help, it was like, 'You guys knew who I am?'. So that was very flattering and it was just really cool that it wasn't like a... [I didn't have to] compete with other women for the spot or anything like that," she said.

Mia Yim has had an up-and-down career as a WWE Superstar so far. She was released in 2021 and competed in TNA Wrestling for a year before returning to WWE. Yim has never held a title in the Stanford-based company but has become champion several times on the independent wrestling scene.