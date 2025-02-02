Michael Cole addresses ex-WWE Superstar during World Champion's entrance

By Greg Bush
Modified Feb 02, 2025 03:30 GMT
Roman Reigns meets TNA World Champion Joe Hendry (Photo: WWE on X)
Roman Reigns meets TNA World Champion Joe Hendry (Photo: WWE on X)

The WWE Royal Rumble event has been full of surprises, with stars from both NXT and TNA Wrestling grabbing some spots on the event. Total Nonstop Action's sole representative of the night was their top star, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry.

The Prestigious One got a massive ovation from the crowd, as well as the commentary team. Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, and Wade Barrett all complimented the 36-year-old internet sensation, but Cole did the best to put the man over when he mentioned former WWE star Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler), who Hendry defeated for that title.

"The TNA Champion is here! Joe Hendry in his first Royal Rumble match! He beat Nic Nemeth for the TNA Championship back in January! You've seen him on NXT, but never on this stage!" Michael Cole said. (0:25-1:14)
Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler, is a highly decorated star. A two-time World Heavyweight Champion, former NXT Champion, six-time Intercontinental Champion, and two reigns as the United States Champion, WWE fans know that Nemeth is no slouch. Cole mentioning that win over Nemeth let the WWE Universe know, along with the TNA World Championship, that Joe Hendry is a major attraction.

Hendry would go on and butt heads with some of the hottest acts in the company. Jey Uso, Bron Breakker, and even Roman Reigns came face to face with the TNA World Champion.

Ultimately, the man who came out immediately after Hendry, Roman Reigns, would eliminate him to end his night.

