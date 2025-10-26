  • home icon
Michael Cole announces WWE star is not medically cleared to return to in-ring action

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Oct 26, 2025 09:44 GMT
Michael Cole (Image Credits: wwe.com)

The injury bug continues to plague the WWE locker room this year. Michael Cole recently provided a disappointing update on Sami Zayn's in-ring status.

The Underdog from the Underground has been a regular fixture on SmackDown for months. His United States Open Challenge became the highlight of the Friday Night Show until he lost his title last week.

During the October 17, 2025, edition of SmackDown, Sami Zayn lost his United States Championship to a returning Ilja Dragunov.

As the two men came together to share their mutual respect, the MFTs laid waste to both men in the aftermath. Zayn was already worn out when Solo Sikoa and his men added insult to injury.

During last night's SmackDown, Michael Cole revealed that the Canadian wrestler was not medically cleared to return to in-ring action.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the MFTs have been running roughshod over the entire SmackDown locker room in recent weeks, attacks on both these men - Rey Fenix and Shinsuke Nakamura, and also target of the attacks, Corey [Graves], the former United States Champion, Sami Zayn, who's not medically cleared to compete tonight."
Despite not being medically cleared, Sami Zayn made his presence felt on the show.

He reached out to Ilja Dragunov backstage and gave him a nod of approval before the Russian star issued a United States Open Challenge.

What's next for Sami Zayn in WWE?

There's no word on when Sami Zayn will get medically cleared to return to in-ring action or whether his injury is real.

After officially passing down the US Title Open Challenge to Dragunov, it doesn't look like he has any plans to get a rematch.

With WWE Survivor Series: WarGames right around the corner, he could join forces with the OG Bloodline to fight The Vision.

Let's not forget, Zayn has yet to win the WWE World Championship, the only title that has eluded him throughout his career.

He could go after the winner of Cody Rhodes or Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event. Will he finally be able to realize his dream? Only time will tell.

If you use quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

