Michael Cole declares WWE star is officially ending his in-ring career

If there was ever any doubt about whether WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg would hang up his boots at Saturday Night's Main Event, Michael Cole has cleared the air.

Da Man has been vying for his retirement match for the past few years. He will now finally get to go out on his own terms when he faces Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship this Saturday, July 12.

The fact that the world title will be on the line has some fans wondering if this is really the last time the WCW icon will be stepping into the ring.

Goldberg gave a cagey response a few weeks ago when Michael Cole asked him about his future if he somehow captures the gold.

Although the company has been promoting the upcoming show as the last of the 58-year-old veteran's in-ring career, it hasn't been officially billed as "Title vs. Career."

During the go-home episode of RAW before Saturday Night's Main Event, Michael Cole finally set the record straight on Goldberg's future when he said the latter would compete for the last time in his hometown of Atlanta.

"Ladies and gentlemen, it was thunderous in here tonight when Goldberg entered the arena and went face to face with Gunther. Corey [Graves], can you imagine the atmosphere in Atlanta, Saturday night, for Goldberg's final match for the world title?"

Goldberg wants only one WWE Superstar to use the Spear

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Goldberg said that Bron Breakker should be the only one using the Spear in WWE because of the level of intensity he brings while performing the maneuver.

"I had the conversation last night with Bron. I told him my feelings on it, that I think, 1,000%, he's the only human being in WWE that should be doing that. I know I'll catch a lot of hell for that, but I don't care. That's the truth. It is what it is." [H/T CBS Sports]

Now the question is, does Da Man have one last Spear and Jackhammer left in him? Fans must tune in on Saturday to witness Goldberg's last hurrah.

