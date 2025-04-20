Michael Cole makes massive John Cena & Paul Heyman announcement hours before WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2

WWE legend Michael Cole recently made a huge announcement on John Cena's and Paul Heyman's major appearance after WrestleMania 41. The 16-time World Champion will be in action tonight.

After turning heel at Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena came face to face with Cody Rhodes on different editions of RAW on the Road to WrestleMania and on last week's SmackDown as well. Both stars have taken multiple shots at each other on the microphone ahead of their clash at Night Two of 'Mania. The American Nightmare had the upper hand during their interactions as he laid out Cena twice with Cross Rhodes.

Tonight, The Cenation Leader will be looking to exact revenge against his opponent. Many believe Cena's partner in crime, The Rock, might show up to help the 16-time World Champion dethrone Cody Rhodes.

During the Countdown to Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 41, Michael Cole hoped fans would get some answers from Paul Heyman after his shocking betrayal of Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Cole also revealed that Heyman would be present on The Pat McAfee Show tomorrow ahead of the WWE RAW after 'Mania.

"Hopefully, some of these questions will be answered tomorrow night. It's been a long weekend already. But before we get to RAW tomorrow night, The Pat McAfee Show will be live here in WWE World, 9 am here in Vegas, 12 noon on the east coast on ESPN. And I understand a certain Wiseman, Paul Heyman, is going to be a part of that show. We might get some questions answered," Cole said.

Pat McAfee added that John Cena would also be present on his show ahead of the red brand.

"That's right! Paul Heyman will be joining The Pat McAfee Show tomorrow, as will John Cena," McAfee added.

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

