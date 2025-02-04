Michael Cole reveals Jey Uso's father's emotional reaction to Royal Rumble win

WWE announcer Michael Cole recently shared Jey Uso's father's reaction to his son winning the Men's Royal Rumble match. Main Event Jey earned a title shot at WrestleMania 41 by emerging victorious at WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

Rikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa in real life. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Cole revealed that he saw the legend following the PLE and that he was very emotional following Jey Uso's victory.

"I don't know if Pops (Rikishi) told you, but as soon as the Rumble was over, I was staying out of the airport and I walked into the hotel and your dad was there. And he was in the back, and they had a Rumble watch party. Your dad had no idea it was going on. He walked out, and he had these tears in his eyes and he gave me this massive hug. That is Rikishi, of course, the Hall of Famer. He had no words for it. He was so incredibly proud of you," said Cole.

You can check out the video below:

Jey Uso eliminated John Cena to win the Men's Royal Rumble match. The Cenation Leader will be competing in the Men's Elimination Chamber match on March 1.

Former WWE writer reacts to Jey Uso's promo on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Jey Uso's promo last night on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo praised the former Intercontinental Champion for the reaction he received from fans last night. However, he noted that it was 15 minutes before the 39-year-old said anything and claimed that it wasn't good television.

"My first note, great freaking response, that's my first note on this show. Jey got an absolutely tremendous response, but again guys, I'm just going to say it because I think this hurts their television ratings. 14 minutes before he says a word. It's not good TV, it's just not." [49:07 - 49:31]

You can check out this week's episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther confronted Jey Uso last night on WWE RAW. It was also announced that the Royal Rumble winner would be on this Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown to confront Cody Rhodes. Only time will tell who The Yeet Master will select as his opponent for WrestleMania 41.

