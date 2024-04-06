Michael Cole shuts down WWE fans' hopes regarding WrestleMania match: "He doesn't have a chance in hell this weekend"

Ahead of WrestleMania XL, both Michael Cole and Gunther appeared on The Pat McAfee Show. While attempting to hype up the Intercontinental Champion, Cole harshly ruined the hopes of fans looking for an upset tomorrow night.

Michael Cole has had the pleasure of calling matches of some of the greatest WWE Superstars to ever grace a ring. A career with the promotion nearing the three-decade mark, Cole has seen it all. And despite all that, it seems few have left the impression on him that Gunther has.

While speaking to the Ring General, Pat McAfee attempted to highlight the career of his WrestleMania XL contender to make Sami Zayn look like a legitimate threat. After Gunther gave his piece, Michael Cole shocked fans in attendance by making a very blunt prediction.

"This is a different world than the last time Sami held the Intercontinental Championship. And the point I wanna make, Pat, is I love Sami. He doesn't have a chance in hell this weekend. He doesn't. Did you see what this man did to Sheamus and Drew McIntyre last year at WrestleMania in the match that stole the weekend?" [2:36:33-2:36:59]

Gunther has dominated some of the best that this generation of WWE has to offer. He was rumored to be facing Brock Lesnar at this year's Show of Shows, but Lesnar's alleged connection to legal issues allegedly forced a change, taking away what could've been the biggest match of Gunther's career. Michael Cole would've had a field day with that brawl.

Gunther openly mocks Pat McAfee ahead of his WrestleMania title defense

Pat McAfee attempted to argue with his commentary partner and Gunther by referencing the training Sami Zayn's been getting with Chad Gable over the last two weeks. Gunther mocked both Zayn's training and Pat's judgment while laughing, stating that McAfee is easily impressed if a few pushups have him expecting an upset at WrestleMania.

Gunther even praised Michael Cole before the legendary announcer's comments above, and couldn't help but take another shot at Pat. When Cole complimented Gunther's match style, and his monstrous chops, Gunther responded in kind.

"I appreciate that, Michael! I do gotta say, I do enjoy it when you call my matches. You are a fantastic announcer. Additional to that you have to carry [Pat McAfee] on your back! Let's be honest, [Cole] is the professional. You just...you're hanging out there, too." [2:30:25-2:30:46]

Gunther and McAfee have had some tense moments on RAW in recent months, so it's no surprise that the Ring General is a Cole Miner.

