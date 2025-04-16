Michelle McCool shares worrying cryptic update ahead of WWE Hall of Fame

WWE legend Michelle McCool has shared a cryptic update ahead of WrestleMania weekend. The veteran will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by her husband, The Undertaker.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled to take place inside the BleauLive Theater at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Friday. The inaugural WWE Divas Champion appears to be facing some personal issues ahead of the event.

McCool recently took to Instagram Stories to note that the past few weeks have been difficult for her. Although she did not get into the details, the 45-year-old noted she had been focusing on her family and trying to stay calm. The veteran insinuated something was bothering her ahead of her induction.

"The last 3+ weeks have been some of the most trying, difficult times I've EVER experienced..... It's been hard to focus on ANYTHING other than my family! As we get ready to leave, I'm trying to smile & stay calm during the chaos....no easy task! When you imagine BIG dreams & they somehow come to fruition...then you feel like it's not the celebration you imagined due to things out of your control, keep moving forward - one step, one moment, one word, one day at a time....still find gratitude....let go & let God!" she wrote.

Here is a screenshot of the Instagram Story:

Michelle McCool pens down an emotional message [Photo Credits: McCool's Instagram Story]

Michelle McCool is among the three stars slated to receive the honor individually, alongside Triple H and Lex Luger. At the same time, Earthquake and Typhoon will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a team, with Kamala, Dory Funk Sr., and Ivan Koloff being this year's Legacy inductees.

Wrestling veteran shares honest opinion on Michelle McCool getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

The announcement of Michelle McCool's WWE Hall of Fame induction garnered mixed reactions from the WWE Universe. While some fans welcomed the decision, others claimed McCool is only being inducted because of her husband, The Undertaker.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long opined that McCool deserved to be in the WWE Hall of Fame. He noted that wrestling fans were unaware of her contributions behind the scenes.

"I believe we've already talked about this once before. See a lot of people, you know, they'd be talking, but they don't really know what they're talking about. Michelle McCool has been in this business for quite a long time. She's learned a lot, okay? And she's been working behind the scenes doing stuff [that] people don't even know about. So, how are you gonna say that someone deserves a Hall of Fame when you don't know anything about them or what they've done? So I disagree with that," Long said. [From 1:55 to 2:20]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Michelle McCool entered the 2022 and 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. It remains to be seen if she ever returns to the squared circle after her WWE Hall of Fame induction.

