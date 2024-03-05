Michin sends bold message ahead of WWE RAW

Michin Mia Yim sent a message to her followers on social media ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW in San Antonio, Texas.

It has been a while since Michin participated in a match on WWE SmackDown. She last wrestled on the February 9 episode, losing to Bianca Belair in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

Michin then took a trip to RAW 10 days later for the Last Chance Battle Royal to determine the final participant in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. She failed to make an impression as Raquel Rodriguez won the Battle Royal.

In a post on her Instagram account, Michin Mia Yim shared an image of herself laughing with a message to her followers.

"I laugh in the face of danger," she wrote.

The quote might be a reference to Walt Disney's animated film, The Lion King when the protagonist Simba, said the same words as a lion cub while visiting an elephant graveyard.

Here's the video reference:

Michin is in a tough spot right now on SmackDown. She has fallen lower down the pecking order, after failing to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. She also lost to Tiffany Stratton in her debut match, after the latter was recently called up to the main roster.

Michin still feels positive about The O.C.

AJ Styles abandoned The O.C. back in December and even had a confrontation with Karl Anderson a few weeks ago. It has not been a great time for the members of the stable over the past few months and things might be coming to an end.

However, Michin still feels positive, despite all the things that have happened. She told WWE's The Bump last month, that The O.C. will still be together after Styles is done with his "evil phase."

"I know AJ is going through some evil ways," Yim said. "He's going through his evil phase, but families go through up and down, but at the end of the day, we're family. And I know we're gonna get through this, and I just hope that, at the end of it, we all become stronger and more in sync with each other." [H/T Fightful]

You can watch her comments in the video below:

It should be pointed out that Styles is indeed in his "evil phase." He attacked LA Knight with a steel chair at the men's Elimination Chamber match, costing the popular WWE Superstar a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

What do you think of Mia Yim's recent predicament? Do you think the O.C. will come back stronger as she suggests? Let us know in the comments section below!

