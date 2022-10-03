Mick Foley calls for former Women’s Champion to finally be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Mick Foley believes it's time for one of the biggest stars of the Attitude Era to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Sable began her wrestling career with WWE in 1998. She was the company's second-biggest ratings draw and merchandise mover, second to Stone Cold Steve Austin at the time. The company even reintroduced the WWE Women's Championship at the time to give her something to do on WWE RAW at the time.

Sable departed the company in 1999 but eventually returned in 2003 for a second run that only lasted for a little over a year. She has chosen to step out of the spotlight since and is currently married to current WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar.

On the latest episode of Foley is Pod, The Hardcore Legend said it's time for Sable to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for everything she did during the Attitude Era:

"Sable undoubtedly deserves to be in the Hall of Fame," Mick Foley said. "I think it's just a matter of when and if, but definitely, she was one of the most over women of her generation."

Mick Foley on how Triple H handled things after the infamous "Curtain Call"

If anyone can mend the bridge between Sable and WWE, perhaps it's the man she managed at WrestleMania XII, the current head of WWE creative Triple H.

Both Hunter and Sable rose to prominence in WWE during the Attitude Era. But unlike for Sable, there were some big bumps in the road for Triple H following the "Curtain Call" at Madison Square Garden.

Foley spoke on his podcast about how The Game handled suffering the brunt of the punishment as a part of that incident:

"Hunter never sold it. He took it. I remember saying 'Man, we all knew that he was taking the punishment for this on account of all four of the guys.’ He never complained. It didn't affect his matches," Mick Foley said. "It probably messed with his head the other 23 hours and 45 minutes of the day, but he was out there and he was wrestling Mark (Mero) pretty regularly, and they were having some really good matches." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

