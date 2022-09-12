"We brought out the best in each other" - Mick Foley names WWE legend he loved cutting promos with

Mick Foley has named a WWE legend whom he loved cutting promos with back in the day and it is none other than Ric Flair.

The Nature Boy wrestled his final match during SummerSlam weekend. He teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to battle Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. The Undertaker, Bret Hart, and Mick Foley were in the audience to watch Flair pick up one final victory.

On a recent episode of Foley is Pod show, the Hardcore Legend spoke about his promos with Ric Flair in TNA Wrestling back in 2010. The 57-year-old took to Twitter to praise Flair and claimed that the two brought out the best in each other while cutting promos.

"Man, I loved cutting promos with @RicFlairNatrBoy…I think we brought out the best in each other."

The wrestling world responds to Mick Foley's praise of the WWE legend

Wrestling fans quickly responded to Mick's tweet and appeared to agree with him. One fan claimed that the Hardcore Legend's promos with The Nature Boy were better than the infamous promos that Ric had with Jay Lethal in TNA.

(ecXzo) @KobaVale @RealMickFoley @RicFlairNatrBoy Best part of TNA. Even better than what he did with Jay Lethal, and that was legendary @RealMickFoley @RicFlairNatrBoy Best part of TNA. Even better than what he did with Jay Lethal, and that was legendary

Another fan said that their promos had the feel of the summer of 2006. Flair and Foley had a very memorable feud that year.

They battled in a 2 out of 3 Falls match at Vengeance, with Flair getting the victory after Foley was was disqualified. The two met again at SummerSlam in an I Quit match. The Nature Boy won that match as well by threatening former WWE Superstar Melina and Foley was forced to quit.

BigT @GloriousTB @RealMickFoley @RicFlairNatrBoy It had the feeling of Summer 06 Mick @RealMickFoley @RicFlairNatrBoy It had the feeling of Summer 06 Mick

Most wrestling fans responded with praise for the promos between the two legends and noted the intensity they had.

James @HaystacksJunior @RealMickFoley @RicFlairNatrBoy That was intense. It looked like you opened up your eyebrow and bust your mouth open @RealMickFoley @RicFlairNatrBoy That was intense. It looked like you opened up your eyebrow and bust your mouth open

Foley and Flair are both Hall of Famers and legends of the wrestling industry. They currently both host podcasts on Conrad Thompson's AdFreeShows network.

Time will tell if either show up for an appearance like Kurt Angle did on a recent edition of WWE RAW.

