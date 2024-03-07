Mick Foley sends heartfelt message to latest WWE Hall of Fame inductee

Mick Foley delivered a heartwarming message to the latest member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Foley was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 after a legendary career that started in several territories in the 1980s. He also wrestled in Japan in the early 1990s, so he appreciates the next member of the Hall of Fame.

Bull Nakano is the latest WWE legend to receive the tremendous honor. Nakano is a former women's champion despite being with the company for just a year. She was mostly known in North America as Madusa's greatest rival. Her career spanned from 1983 to 1996.

Mick Foley congratulated Bull Nakano on being the newest member of the WWE Hall of Fame. Foley also called for Madusa to induct Nakano due to their storied rivalry while sharing a crazy video of the Japanese legend hitting a leg drop from the top of a steel cage.

"Big congratulations to all-time great @bull_nakano on her selection into the #WWEHOF - and check out this leg drop! With the selection of @paulheyman, and now Bull Nakano, this 2024 HOF class is shaping up to be really special! It would be nice to see @madusarocks make that induction," Foley wrote.

Who will join Bull Nakano in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024?

Bull Nakano is the first Japanese woman to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Nakano joins Paul Heyman as the first two members of the Class of 2024. Both are legendary wrestling figures in their own right – Nakano is among the most celebrated female wrestlers ever, and Heyman is widely considered one of the greatest managers of all time.

But who else will join the Class of 2024? Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported that Haku will likely be inducted this year. Haku is one of the most underrated stars of the 1990s. He's mostly known for the crazy stories of his toughness, like biting someone's nose off or laughing at being tasered.

Haku is the father of former NJPW star Tama Tonga, as well as Tanga Loa and Hikuleo. He's not a member of the Anoa'i family, but The Rock considers him an uncle and even bought him a brand new truck a few years ago.

