65-year-old legend could be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame this year - Reports

Latest reports suggest that a 65-year-old legend's name is swirling in the rumor mill for the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame class.

The legend in question is Haku (real name: Tonga ʻUliʻuli Fifita). He is best known for his appearances in the then-WWF and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). The 65-year-old also competed in WCW under the name Meng, portraying a fierce and intimidating character.

Following his stint in the Stamford-based promotion in 2002, Haku joined the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro-Wrestling alongside his sons Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa. He even participated in their internal conflict with The Elite in 2018. Later in 2021, he briefly appeared in All Elite Wrestling (AEW), supporting his son Hikuleo's match.

As of now, only Paul Heyman has been announced as the first inductee of the Hall of Fame ceremony, which will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on April 5, 2024.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez suggested that Haku might be entering the 2024 class of the WWE Hall of Fame. (H/T: Cultaholic)

Haku's son who is bound to make a WWE debut, will likely join The Bloodline at some point

Haku's son, Tama Tonga, who is a fifteen-time champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling, is reportedly heading to World Wrestling Entertainment.

He teamed up with Tanga Loa in his final match with NJPW at the New Beginning in Sapporo and suffered an upset at the hands of El Phantamo & Hikuleo on February 23, 2024.

Dave Melter, previously on WOR, noted that the 41-year-old star has a long history with the Anoa'i family, and once he officially signs with WWE, he will join forces with The Bloodline alongside Roman Reigns, The Rock, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa.

"He's on his way. Don't know the role. Very likely, [that] at some point, [he] could be part of the Bloodline situation because he's considered family by all those guys. So if they need somebody new, it could be him," he said.

It remains to be seen whether Tama Tonga will head to World Wrestling Entertainment before WrestleMania 40 and play a major role in inducting his father, Haku, into the Hall of Fame.

