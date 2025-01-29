Mickie James drops major WWE return hint ahead of Royal Rumble

WWE legend Mickie James dropped a major return hint ahead of this year's Royal Rumble. The veteran has not competed in a match for the promotion since the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2022.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram today to share a potential return tease. She shared a video from her appearance at the premium live event three years ago and suggested that it would not be the last time fans saw her in action for the company.

"Love a #otd moment 3 years ago A bit history was made. A little landscape was changed. Bet on it now. Not the last time @wwe will feel Hardcore Country. 🤠," she wrote.

James will be part of the cast for the upcoming WWE LFG series on A&E Network. She also currently works as the Creative Director, Head of Female Talent, and Executive Producer for Ohio Valley Wrestling.

Mickie James discusses WWE allowing her to bring TNA title to Royal Rumble

Mickie James recently discussed being allowed to bring the Knockouts Championship with her during her appearance at Royal Rumble 2022.

The promotion and TNA recently entered a multi-year partnership, and there is a chance of some surprise appearances during the Royal Rumble matches this weekend. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in 2022, Mickie James noted that bringing her title to the event wasn't as difficult as she thought it would be.

"Obviously it took some negotiating and some conversation, but it wasn't as difficult as I thought it was going to be. When Johnny [Laurinaitis] called Scott D'Amore first [because company to company] he wanted to make sure that it was going to be something internally that IMPACT would want to be a part of," James said. [From 11:43 to 12:06]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Mickie James is a former Divas Champion and a five-time Women's Champion in the company. She has also had a lot of success outside WWE in her career and has won the Knockouts Championship five times as well. Only time will tell if James gets the opportunity to return to the company again down the line.

