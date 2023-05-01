Mickie James reacts to WWE's reported plans with superstar who has not wrestled for multiple weeks

Mickie James has not been a part of WWE for a while now. The star went to IMPACT Wrestling after she was released in 2021. Now, she has reacted to an apparent plan that existed for her as part of the company.

Former WWE writer Dave Schilling recently spoke about the plans he had pitched for Mickie James and Elias. He said that he wanted the two of them to be a part of A Star is Born parody. But that was rejected by the promotion and didn't end up happening.

Elias has not wrestled for almost 30 days since losing to Omos on RAW and hasn't commented on the matter yet. The star now appears to be in the middle of working with Rick Boogs, and the two seem to be about to create a tag team.

However, Mickie James has reacted to the news. She re-shared a fan talking about the plan for her and Elias and quoted Jackson Maine, one of the main characters from A Star is Born.

“"Look, talent comes everywhere, but having something to say and a way to say it to have people listen to it, that’s a whole other bag. And unless you get out and you try to do it, you’ll never know. That’s just the truth.” —Jackson Maine," Mickie said.

Check out the tweet below:

Mickie James might have recently retired from wrestling

After an injury in recent weeks, it appears that she has retired from wrestling altogether. She left her hat in the ring before leaving and also relinquished the Knockouts title as a result of not being able to defend it.

On top of that, before giving up her title, the multi-time women's champion said that she had gotten older and things didn't heal as quickly anymore, which might be an indication that she might be retiring soon.

If that's indeed the case, then it will be the end of a legendary wrestling career.

Do you wish this storyline had played out on WWE TV? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

