WWE rejected a parody storyline inspired by Lady Gaga film, says former writer

Former WWE writer Dave Schilling recently revealed that he once pitched a storyline inspired by Lady Gaga's critically-acclaimed film A Star Is Born.

Schilling worked for the company from February to April 2019. He previously worked in the media for Bleacher Report, Grantland, The Guardian, and VICE. The reason for his short tenure was never disclosed.

In an appearance on the In The Weeds podcast, Schilling discussed with hosts Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl some of the pitches he made as a member of the WWE creative team. One of those pitches was a storyline involving Elias and Mickie James parodying A Star Is Born.

"I wanted Mickie James and Elias to be in like 'A Star Is Born' parody,'" Schilling said. "But it didn't happen." [1:38:34 - 1:38:42]

A Star Is Born was a 2018 film starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. It was about a popular singer-songwriter played by Cooper, who fell in love with a struggling singer portrayed by Gaga.

Elias' character is a musician who mocks his opponents or the crowd depending on if he's a face or heel. Meanwhile, Mickie James has had a successful career as a country singer in addition to her Hall of Fame-worthy resume. James released two studio albums in 2010 and 2013, as well as several singles and music videos since 2013.

WWE also rejected Dave Schilling's pitch to destroy the World Cup trophy

In addition to his A Star Is Born parody storyline, Dave Schilling also revealed that he pitched to have the World Cup trophy won by Shane McMahon destroyed. Schilling wanted The Miz to destroy the trophy during his feud with McMahon, who began calling himself the "best in the world," but WWE rejected the idea.

"I wanted to destroy the best in the world trophy," Schilling said. "None of that stuff is written down, but other things that I said, I really wanted to destroy that trophy. Oh my God, I wanted The Miz to run it over with a car or smash it with a sledgehammer or something. I think it was Shane who said, 'No, we're not going to destroy my trophy.'" [1:38:42 - 1:39:01]

Schilling currently works as a producer for the podcast network Wondery. He's also a contributor to the Los Angeles Times.

