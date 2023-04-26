WWE will break up popular Monday Night RAW faction in the upcoming 2023 Draft, predicts Mickie James

WWE legend Mickie James believes the company will break up Damage CTRL in the upcoming draft.

On Friday, the Stamford-based company will kick off the two-night event of the 2023 WWE Draft on SmackDown. It will conclude on the following episode of Monday Night RAW. Chief Content Officer Triple H has stated that all superstars will be eligible for the draft.

Since Triple H made the draft announcement, many rumors have suggested that popular factions could split. Former Women's Champion Mickie James also predicted on Busted Open Radio that the company would break up Damage CTRL and allow Bayley to return to being a singles competitor.

James also predicted that Zoey Stark and Meiko Satomura will get called up from NXT to the main roster in the upcoming draft.

A former WWE writer recently criticized Bayley

Since returning at SummerSlam, Bayley and her Damage CTRL teammates Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky have been criticized by several fans and wrestling veterans.

Vince Russo recently criticized the leader of Damage CTRL, claiming on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW that The Role Model is "awful" with her promos.

"Bayley is awful with her promos. I just, I don't know how you could have had so many reps and not improve. Bro, I remember, and I've mentioned this Chris, guys go back and look at Charlotte's early work. She was like a deer in the headlights cutting promos, and when the fans would start chanting, she would lose it. Bro, look at how much she has improved over the years. Bayley has done this from day one, zero improvement," he said.

