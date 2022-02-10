"With the right talent" - Mickie James says an IMPACT title defense on WWE TV could actually happen (Exclusive) 

IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James recently opened up about the possibility of defending her Knockouts Championship on WWE programming.

James made history when she showed up to the Royal Rumble with the IMPACT Wrestling title, and the legendary star admitted that she would be all in for a champion vs. champion showdown.

While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, James noted that the dream match might not happen this year as the hype surrounding her Royal Rumble return has not died down. However, she stated that it would be possible with the right talent and booking.

"Ooo, I don't know. I mean, I did say Champion vs. Champion, Title vs. Title. That would be incredible. I feel like it's not something that's going to happen this year because of the buzz of just the Rumble in itself,'' said James. ''But since we've opened up this possibility at the Rumble that this could actually happen on a pay-per-view. I think with the right story, with the right talent, anything is possible. I feel like a marquee match is a marquee match, period, and that is a match the people would pay to see.''

The professional wrestling landscape has changed drastically over the past year as Vince McMahon's company now seems willing to open the "Forbidden Door" and do business with other companies.

Mickie James acknowledged that fact and hopes to be a part of a joint venture in the future.

"If you'd asked me a year ago, I would have been like, absolutely not, that would never happen. Now, I would go; actually, that could happen. That could very much happen," added James.

Mickie James comments on how wrestling companies feel about cross-promotion matches

Mickie James realizes that top officials from all significant promotions would ideally not want their wrestlers to lose to wrestlers from the outside. However, she felt there were ways to execute a one-of-a-kind spectacle involving multiple organizations.

Mickie James even spoke from a fans' perspective and said that the viewers are the biggest winners when two rival companies work together to produce a marquee match.

"I mean, people would pay to see a Champion vs. Champion in any company, I think because these are dream booking matches that they really do want to see,'' said James. ''It's always hard to have those matches because there always has to be one winner and one loser, and I feel like a lot of companies are like, 'Well, I don't want my company to look bad because my champion is going to lose, you know.'

The Knockouts Champion believes that these matches and events would be real gift to the fans.

''It just all depends; I feel like there's always a way to do it where everyone wins, and I think the people who really win at the end are the fans because they get to see this one-time, one-of-a-kind match that they will never see again," stated the IMPACT Wrestling star.

Mickie James will hold a Mardi Gras concert in New Orleans with musical group Chapel Hart on February 18th - a day before IMPACT Wrestling's No Surrender event.

The concert will take place down the road from the John A Alario Event Center, which will also host the IMPACT Wrestling show, where James will defend her title against Tasha Steelz.

While James indeed sounds optimistic, do you think we will see an IMPACT title defense in WWE anytime soon? Share your views in the comments section below.

Was Eddie Guerrero the greatest heel of all time? Here's what a WWE Hall of Famer has to say

