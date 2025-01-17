Mickie James shares major tease for upcoming WWE project; Trish Stratus reacts

Mickie James shared a major tease about an upcoming WWE project today on social media and Trish Stratus shared a heartfelt reaction. The veteran has not competed in a match for the company since the Women's Royal Rumble in 2022.

The Undertaker, Booker T, Bully Ray, and Mickie James will be part of the upcoming reality series, WWE LFG, on the A&E Network. James shared a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming show on Instagram today and noted that she was excited about the project.

WWE legend Trish Stratus reacted to her former rival's post and stated that she was looking forward to watching the show.

"So excited for you!! Can't wait to watch!! Congrats," Stratus wrote.

Mickie James currently works as the Creative Director, Head of Female Talent, and Executive Producer for Ohio Valley Wrestling. Trish Stratus has not been in action since losing to Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match at Payback 2023 but did return as the host of Money in the Bank 2024 last year in Toronto, Canada.

Mickie James reveals she would choose Trish Stratus to induct her into the WWE Hall of Fame

Wrestling legend Mickie James disclosed that she would select Trish Stratus as the star to induct her into the WWE Hall of Fame.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in 2022, James noted how much Stratus had helped her throughout her career. She added that the veteran was patient with her and taught her a lot behind the scenes in the promotion.

"She was patient with me because I knew how to wrestle. I knew how to work. I knew how to do all the things within the ring, but she taught me a lot of the stuff behind the scenes and backstage and plus the camera angles because there's a lot more cameras there than there were at OVW at the time, where I was training and different things like that that just kind of like really perfect my television aspect of it. So I think Trish possibly for WWE if that ever happens," said James.

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Mickie James has had a very impressive career in the professional wrestling business. It will be interesting to see if the 45-year-old gets inducted into the Hall of Fame in the years ahead.

