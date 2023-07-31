"Mid," "THIS IS HEAT" - Baron Corbin's new entrance theme song sparks mixed reactions

In addition to being a developmental territory, NXT is seemingly a rehabilitation zone now where main rosters stars return for a fresh creative direction. Baron Corbin, too, is experiencing the same, as he debuted a new theme song at The Great American Bash. Meanwhile, the fan base seems divided over the change.

Corbin has been one of WWE's most versatile performers, as he's played different gimmicks during his 11-year run with the company. The star was announced as a free agent during the WWE Draft 2023, and he's made use of his powers by going back to NXT in a bid to revive his career.

WWE is seemingly repackaging the 38-year-old as he came out to a new theme song at the recently concluded NXT event.

While some fans liked that the song reminded them of Corbin's former entrance theme, "I Bring the Darkness," others just couldn't vibe to it and revealed their brutally honest opinions, as you can view below.

𝓑𝓮𝓷𝓳𝓲™️ 🔜 Breakaway CLT @RobHaselrig1992 @WrestleClips Still prefer I Bring the Darkness but this is a banger

Annoyed Lesnar 😡👊 @AnnoyedLesnar @Fightful Sounds pretty good. Hopefully his main roster return eventually with a good new theme will help him a lot

Storm @xLord_Stormx @WrestleClips Mid honestly. Bring the darkness clears

Kurt Angle feels Baron Corbin hasn't gotten the opportunity he deserves in WWE

Out of all the achievements on the main roster, retiring Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35 will surely rank high on Baron Corbin's list.

The Olympic gold medalist had noted multiple times before that Corbin wasn't his first-choice opponent for his final match but clarified that he didn't have heat with the superstar. In fact, Angle felt Baron Corbin was highly talented, and WWE made a mistake by unnecessarily altering his persona when he was hot.

While speaking on his podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that the company could have pushed Corbin "a little harder."

"I don't think he's had the opportunity that he deserves," admitted the WWE legend. "They could push him a little harder, and he'd be in a much better place if they did that. I don't know if they're not crazy about him or what it is, but he is talented." (H/T Fightful)

At The Great American Bash on Sunday, Corbin locked horns with another Olympic gold medalist, Gable Steveson. After nearly seven minutes of back-and-forth action, the bout ended in a double countout. It will be interesting to see if the former United States Champion will continue to feud with Steveson in the coming weeks.

