Mike Rotunda reacts to exciting 2024 WWE Hall of Fame announcements (Exclusive)

Mike Rotunda, the father of Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt, recently gave his thoughts on the upcoming 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

On April 5, Rotunda will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his brother-in-law and U.S. Express tag team partner Barry Windham. The 2024 class also includes Bull Nakano, Muhammad Ali, Paul Heyman, and Thunderbolt Patterson.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Rotunda only had positive things to say about Heyman. He also recalled working for the former ECW boss in the 1990s:

"I've always gotten along with Paul," Rotunda said. "I actually worked a couple of shows for him when I was in between territories in Philly, the old ECW Arena. Yeah, he stuck with it, he had a different idea about the business. They did a lot of crazy stuff there." [12:43 – 13:03]

Rotunda added that he once took Bo Dallas with him on a trip to Philadelphia, the home of ECW and WrestleMania XL:

"Actually, I took my younger son, Taylor, Bo, on the road with me one time. I got booked in Philly. I had taken Windham [Bray Wyatt] on a road trip before when he was younger, then Taylor got to do it, and that was the place that Taylor got to do it, and he got to eat his first Philly cheesesteak sandwich and he's been hooked since!" [13:03 – 13:30]

Watch the video above to hear the 2024 WWE Hall of Famer pay tribute to his late son, Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda.

Mike Rotunda respects his fellow WWE Hall of Fame inductees

Although he is being inducted into the Hall of Fame as a U.S. Express member, Mike Rotunda is also known for portraying villainous taxman I.R.S.

The soon-to-be Hall of Famer made it clear that his real-life personality has always been the polar opposite of the I.R.S. gimmick:

"You cross paths with a lot of people in this business," Rotunda continued. "I've always tried to get along with everybody and treat people like you wanna be treated." [13:33 – 13:45]

Rotunda is also excited to be included in the same Hall of Fame class as legendary boxer Muhammad Ali:

"He is an all-time legend. Nobody can dispute that. That's pretty awesome to be on the same card." [14:32 – 14:42]

In 1985, Ali was the special guest outside referee for Hulk Hogan and Mr. T's win over Paul Orndorff and Roddy Piper at the first WrestleMania. At the same event, The U.S. Express lost the tag titles to The Iron Sheik and Nikolai Volkoff.

Who would you like to see inducted into a future WWE Hall of Fame? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Also watch:

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Who would you rather see induct Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame? CM Punk Roman Reigns 1 votes View Discussion