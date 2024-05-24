Mike Rotunda recalls son Bray Wyatt stabbing WWE legend in the forehead with a pencil over a backstage joke

It's been almost nine months since Bray Wyatt left the world, and his father, Mike Rotunda (aka IRS), recently shared an amazing story about his son. A third-generation performer, Windham Rotunda, traveled the road with his father as a kid when Mike Rotunda was an active wrestler in the late 80s and early 90s.

IRS recalled taking Bray Wyatt along with him to a WWE taping in New York, which eventually led to a six-year-old Windham stabbing Pat Patterson in the forehead.

During a recent appearance on The Masked Man Show with David and Kaz, Mike Rotunda shared details about the hilarious incident. Before going out for his TV match, Mike recalled leaving Bray Wyatt in the waiting area and having him sit between Rick and Scott Steiner.

The Steiners, who were known for their jokes behind the scenes, began ribbing young Windham about him pooping in his pants.

"I'm coming back down, and somebody walks behind and goes, 'Oh, man! You should see what your kid did!' I was like, 'What?' The other guy coming up is laughing and going, 'Man, your kid!' And I'm like, 'What the hell?' I went down and asked what had happened. Pat Patterson was one of the producers back then, and so, Windham was six years old; he is sitting between Scott and Rick Steiner watching the monitor. So, Scott and Rick go, whiff, whiff, 'Windham, did you poop?'" [34:00 - 34:44]

The late great Pat Patterson decided to join in on the fun and chimed in by calling Windham "poopy pants!" Bray Wyatt eventually got angry and instinctively pulled the pencil out of Pat Patterson's pocket and stabbed him in the forehead. Of course, a six-year-old's attack was seen as a playful retaliation by Pat Patterson.

The incident, however, quickly made waves backstage and reached Mike Rotunda's ears as soon as he completed his match. He continued:

"So they started that with him [Windham Rotunda] back and forth. 'Did you poop your pants?' Windham is going, 'No, no!' And he is going mad! Pat Patterson sees what's going on, and he goes over, and Windham sits down, and Pat gets in his face, and he starts to go, 'Oh, poopy pants! Poopy pants!' Windham reached up, grabbed the pencil out of there, and stabbed Pat right in the forehead with it. And I come back, and that's what everybody is telling me. 'Oh my god, you should see what your kid did.'" [34:45 - 35:30]

What happened after Bray Wyatt's angry outburst?

The talents certainly found Bray Wyatt's "attack" on Pat Patterson amusing, as they were seen laughing as Mike Rotunda rushed to grab his son.

IRS took Windham to the side and made him apologize to Pat Patterson, who referenced "poopy pants" again and saw the comical nature of the entire situation.

It's safe to say that the WWE Hall of Famer was careful about taking his children to wrestling shows from then onwards and joked he'd not have Windham around at an event without his wife:

"I grab Windham, and I say to him, I go, 'That's my boss! You can't freaking do that! You want to get me fired?' So I took him over to Pat and said, 'Apologize!' Windham looks up and goes, "I'm sorry!' And Pat says, 'Oh no, it's okay!' I was telling him to wear poopy pants! It was probably a while before I took him back, at least not without my wife." [From 35:30 onwards]

Bray Wyatt would have turned 37 on May 23rd, and as expected, many of his peers paid tribute to the former WWE Champion.

On the WWE TV front, Bray Wyatt's legacy will continue to be acknowledged in the form of a new faction reportedly led by a returning Uncle Howdy.