Mike Tyson reacts to heated confrontation with Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite

Tyson isn't done with Jericho

On tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite, boxing legend Mike Tyson got into an altercation with former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. It all kicked off when Jericho demanded an apology from Tyson for knocking him out in the middle of the ring 10 years ago on WWE RAW.

Tyson ended up shoving Jericho, and the latter responded with a shove as well. A brawl kicked off and the AEW locker room quickly arrived to separate the duo.

Moments after the confrontation, Tyson reacted to the same in a backstage area, and he didn't seem thrilled one bit. Here's what he had to say to Jericho:

Hey, I'm telling you. This is not over. I'm coming back, and Jericho's gonna get his a** kicked!

You can watch the video of Mike Tyson reacting backstage here.

Chris Jericho and Mike Tyson have some history together

Minutes after AEW Double Or Nothing came to an end, Jericho had told Tony Khan to keep Tyson away from him, as he hadn't forgotten what he had done 10 years ago on RAW. The night in question saw Tyson guest-host the flagship show of WWE.

The main event of the night featured a tag team match between DX and Chris Jericho & Tyson. In the end, Tyson turned on his partner and knocked him out to a loud pop.